Egypt confirms troop deployment in Saudi Arabia — The National

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said that the country has already deployed military personnel and weapons to Saudi Arabia. According to him, Egypt’s military presence in the kingdom is primarily defensive in nature and is being reinforced at the request of the Saudi side.

As The National reports, this is Cairo’s first official confirmation that Egyptian troops and weapons are already on Saudi Arabian territory. Saudi authorities have not publicly commented either on Egypt’s offer of assistance or on the subsequent deployment of forces.

Defence of sensitive sites

Abdelatty said that Egyptian military personnel were deployed primarily to protect sensitive sites, including holy places. The outlet notes that the minister was referring to Muslim holy sites in Mecca and Medina.

The minister did not specify the size of the contingent or the list of deployed weapons. At the same time, sources familiar with the operation told the outlet that hundreds of Egyptian servicemen are in the kingdom. According to them, Egypt has also sent armored vehicles, anti-aircraft batteries and surface-to-surface missiles. Among the air defence systems, the sources named Amoun, designed to intercept low-flying missiles and drones.

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The mission does not involve attacks on the Houthis

One of The National’s sources said that the Egyptian contingent is to defend Saudi Arabia rather than attack the Yemeni Houthis, but may defend itself in the event of an attack. In recent weeks, Saudi Arabia has been subjected to repeated drone and missile attacks targeting airports, oil facilities and military targets.

Egypt’s parliament approved the deployment of troops to Saudi Arabia last month. This followed Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s statement of October 17 that Cairo was ready to provide military assistance to the kingdom at its request.

Tensions have risen amid the resumption of fighting in Yemen between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis. The coalition intervened in Yemen’s civil war in 2015 at the request of the internationally recognized government after the Houthis seized Sanaa and most of the country’s north.

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