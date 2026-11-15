Egypt’s junior team finished sixth in the Junior Davis Cup Finals for tennis players under 16 in Cairo. This is the country’s best result in the tournament. The competition was held at Cairo’s Smash Sporting Club and was hosted on the African continent for the first time.

The finals featured 16 boys’ and 16 girls’ teams from different countries. France won the Junior Davis Cup, while the Czech Republic claimed the Junior Billie Jean King Cup title. Mohamed Genidy, Youssef Mourid and Younis Hussein drew the most attention for the hosts, The National reports.

Group-stage victories

Fifteen-year-old Genidy did not lose a single match in singles or doubles during the group stage. The Egyptians defeated Serbia, Australia and Canada, finished first in their group and reached the quarterfinals for the first time in history.

In the quarterfinals, Genidy defeated a Czech player in a singles match, but he and Mourid lost the decisive doubles match. The following day, singles victories by Mourid and Genidy secured Egypt’s win over India. In the match for fifth place, the team lost to Spain in the decisive doubles match.

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Genidy trains in Barcelona

Genidy previously trained for two years at Smash Sporting Club, but moved to Barcelona this season, where he trains at the TEC Carles Ferrer Salat academy under coach Carlos Rodriguez. Last year, the Egyptian won the doubles title at Les Petits As, won the U14 singles event at Eddie Herr and reached the U14 singles and doubles finals at Orange Bowl.

This year, he won four junior titles — one J200, two J100s and one J60 — and entered the world junior top 100 for the first time. His goal for next season is to remain in the top 60 in order to play in junior Grand Slam tournaments, starting with the Australian Open in January.

Egyptian team captain Yehia El-Sallali said that participation in competitions of this scale gives players experience and can inspire future generations. According to him, local tennis authorities have also increased the number of international junior tournaments in Egypt so that young athletes can gain experience without expensive trips abroad.

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