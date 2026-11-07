The Egyptian Football Association has ended its cooperation with national team head coach Hossam Hassan and appointed Ali Maher as his successor. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing a statement by the association.

Change at the helm of the national team

Hassan, 60, had earlier extended his contract with the Egypt national team until 2030 after the team reached the round of 16 at this year's World Cup. At the same time, the football association said the decision to change coaches was made after an analysis of recent events.

Under Hassan, Egypt recorded its first-ever World Cup victory, against New Zealand. The team then beat Australia in a penalty shootout in the round of 32, before losing 2-3 to Argentina in the round of 16 despite having led the match.

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The Salah incident and Hassan's record

In September, a 0-0 home draw with Angola in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying drew attention to the coach's work. Hassan substituted Mohamed Salah in the 60th minute of the match. The Trabzonspor forward then left the national team camp, while the association explained his absence from the match against South Sudan by saying that the player did not want to play on an artificial surface.

Egyptian Football Association president Hany Abu Rida travelled to Turkey this month to meet Salah. Hassan was also handed a three-match ban by FIFA after criticising the referee of the match against Argentina. In 38 matches in charge of the national team, he recorded 21 wins, 10 draws and seven defeats.

Maher, 52, will take charge of the national team after a successful spell with Ceramica Cleopatra. This month, Egypt will play Malawi twice in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

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