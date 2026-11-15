Egypt has allocated about 112 million square metres of state-owned land on the coast of the Gulf of Suez that may be used to reduce public debt. A corresponding decree by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi became public last week, The National reports.

Options for using the land plot

Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk said his ministry is preparing a strategic development plan for the allocated Red Sea territory. Among possible mechanisms, he named partnerships with the private sector, granting land-use rights and exchanging part of the investments for outstanding debt.

According to the minister, proceeds from using the territory are expected to improve debt indicators and free up funds for social and public services. At the same time, he did not specify a timeline for implementing the plan or an estimated value of the land plot.

Mohamed Fouad, a member of the House of Representatives' economic affairs committee, submitted an official request to the speaker of parliament. He is seeking an explanation of how the land will be used to reduce debt, how this will affect the total volume of borrowing, and whether previous similar land allocations produced results.

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Previous land decisions and debt targets

In June 2025, Egypt reserved about 174 million square metres of land in Ras Shokeir for debt reduction and Islamic financing. According to state media reports, the local Islamic bonds programme raised approximately 26.8 billion Egyptian pounds, or $502 million, during its first sales last year.

After the decree was made public, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met with Kouchouk to discuss the Egypt Forum 2026 recommendations on debt reduction. The forum's recommendations envisage reducing public debt to approximately 69.5% of GDP by 2030 from the current level of 81.9%, as well as introducing debt limits.

Kouchouk said that budget-sector debt had declined from 96% of GDP over the past three years and that the budget in the 2025/26 fiscal year was in surplus excluding interest payments. At the end of March, budget-sector debt stood at 17.85 trillion Egyptian pounds, or $328 billion, of which 4.17 trillion pounds, or $76.6 billion, accounted for external liabilities.

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