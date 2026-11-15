Egypt reopens embassy in Tripoli after 12 years — The National

Egypt has reopened its embassy in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, after a 12-year hiatus. The move marked a notable shift in Cairo’s relations with the administration based in the country’s west, The National reports.

Restoration of diplomatic presence

Egypt closed its embassy in Tripoli in 2014. At the time, a number of foreign diplomatic missions left Libya amid an escalating conflict during which rival governments emerged in the country.

According to Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, the resumption of the diplomatic mission’s work reflects the deep human and cultural ties between Egypt and Libya.

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Cairo’s relations with Libyan forces

Cairo was one of the most prominent supporters of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who is an influential figure in the administration in eastern Libya that rivals the government in Tripoli.

At the same time, Egypt’s relations with the eastern administration have recently deteriorated. Last month, the eastern parliament ratified an agreement on the delimitation of maritime zones with Türkiye, concluded in 2019 between Ankara and Libya’s western administration. Egypt and Greece consider this agreement a violation of international law.

Libya has remained unstable since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi’s regime during the NATO-backed uprising in 2011. The country’s eastern and western administrations have repeatedly engaged in confrontation and open hostilities.

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