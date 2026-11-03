Egypt says it has food reserves for six months — The National

Egypt said it has reserves of essential food products for six months. Amid fears of a new round of confrontation between the United States and Iran, several Middle Eastern countries are conducting drills and other preparedness measures, The National reports.

According to the publication, Egyptian authorities are monitoring strategic reserves of basic commodities, primarily wheat flour. This is linked to the risk of supply chain disruptions in the event of large-scale hostilities in the Red Sea. At the end of October, state importer Future of Egypt purchased five wheat shipments, one of the largest procurements of the past six months.

Drills in the region

Qatar held large-scale emergency response drills at Hamad International Airport as part of annual national exercises. Qatar Airways reported contingency planning and operational readiness checks that could have resulted in additional activity being visible at the airport and in the adjacent airspace.

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The National's sources in Cairo said the Egyptian armed forces had been placed on heightened alert, while air defence systems were reinforced along the Red Sea coast and near the Suez Canal. The Israeli military announced drills by a search-and-rescue brigade involving multi-front scenarios. At the end of October, Jordanian military and security agencies conducted joint exercises, while Lebanese and British military personnel completed three-week manoeuvres in Lebanon.

Instructions in case of a nuclear strike

Iranian state media distributed a video instruction for the public in the event of a nuclear strike. It advises people to take shelter indoors and not look toward the explosion. If no shelter is nearby, people are advised to lie behind an obstacle, cover their head and face, and, after the blast wave has passed, enter the nearest building, rather than remaining outside or taking shelter in a car.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said military escalation would have catastrophic consequences for the region and the world, and called on the parties to find a diplomatic solution. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty warned at the IISS Manama Dialogue forum in Bahrain that a new round of hostilities would be more dangerous and destructive and would not produce results.

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