Egypt has started producing natural gas at the offshore Mina West field in the Mediterranean Sea. The field is expected to supply the country’s domestic market with up to 160 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, Anadolu Agency reports.

Shell and KUFPEC stakes

Project partners Shell Egypt and Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company, or KUFPEC, announced the start of production. Extraction began three years after the field was discovered.

Mina West is located within the North East El Amriya concession in the Mediterranean Sea. Shell holds a 60% stake in the project, while KUFPEC’s Egyptian subsidiary owns the remaining 40%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Connection to the gas network

The partners approved the field’s development in June 2025. A new seven-kilometer pipeline connects Mina West to the existing West Delta Deep Marine infrastructure. The gas is sent to the Burullus processing facility before being supplied to Egypt’s domestic gas network.

Shell said that using existing infrastructure facilities helped accelerate the project’s implementation. Egypt aims to increase its own gas production through investment, exploration and field development to approximately 4.2 billion cubic feet per day by the end of the 2026–2027 fiscal year. This is expected to narrow the gap between domestic supply and growing demand, as well as reduce the country’s dependence on gas imports.

Read us on