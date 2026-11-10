Egypt has made the inclusion of the Muslim Brotherhood in the state list of terrorist organizations permanent. The prosecution’s decision replaced the temporary listing that had been in force since December 2022, The National reports.

Prosecution decision

The decision took effect after its publication on November 8 in Al-Waqa’i Al-Masriya, Egypt’s official legal gazette. It establishes the organization’s indefinite status under the 2015 law on terrorist entities and individuals.

The listing entails a ban on the organization’s activities, gatherings and fundraising, the closure of its premises, and the freezing of its assets. The notice cites a ruling by the Cairo Criminal Court from May 2023 and a Court of Cassation decision issued in April.

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Separate listing for three individuals

Separately, three men linked to the Muslim Brotherhood were permanently added to the list of individual terrorists following their convictions. They face restrictions including a ban on foreign travel, asset freezes, and limits on their right to hold public office.

The listing of the organization and that of individual persons are different legal procedures: the Muslim Brotherhood’s status does not mean that everyone linked to the group is automatically added to the individual list. Egypt first designated the organization as terrorist in December 2013, after the military removed President Mohamed Morsi, who belonged to the movement, amid mass protests against his rule.

In January, the US Treasury Department also designated the Egyptian and Jordanian branches of the Muslim Brotherhood as Specially Designated Global Terrorists, accusing them of providing material support to Hamas. US sanctions provide for the freezing of assets within US jurisdiction and a general ban on transactions with these entities by US citizens and companies.

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