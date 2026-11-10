Electricity consumption in the United States is projected by the U.S. Energy Information Administration to reach record levels in 2026 and 2027. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the agency attributes the increase in demand primarily to the development of data centers for artificial intelligence systems and the electrification of heating and transport.

According to the EIA’s estimates, total electricity demand will increase from a record 4,216 billion kWh in 2025 to 4,306 billion kWh in 2026 and 4,370 billion kWh in 2027. If the forecast proves accurate, 2026 will be the third consecutive year of record energy consumption in the country.

Demand in the residential and commercial sectors

In 2026, electricity sales to residential consumers are projected to reach 1,546 billion kWh, to commercial customers 1,557 billion kWh, and to industrial customers 1,061 billion kWh. For the residential and commercial sectors, this will exceed the previous highs recorded in 2025: 1,519 billion and 1,503 billion kWh, respectively.

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The highest level of electricity sales to industrial consumers was 1,064 billion kWh in 2000. Thus, the forecast for 2026 will be close to this historical high.

Changes in the generation mix

The EIA also expects coal’s share in electricity generation to decline from 17% in 2025 to 15% in 2026 and 2027. The share of natural gas is projected to remain at 40% in 2026 and decrease to 39% in 2027.

At the same time, the share of renewable energy sources is expected to rise from about 24% in 2025 to 25% in 2026 and 28% in 2027. According to the agency’s estimates, the share of nuclear generation will stand at 18% throughout 2025–2027.

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