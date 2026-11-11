In Germany, the European Innovation Council will provide around €3.8 million to the international research project ADVANCE, which aims to develop a therapeutic mRNA vaccine for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common form of liver cancer. Frankfurt University Medicine is participating in the project, and the consortium includes researchers from Spain, the Netherlands, and Germany, News-Medical reports.

Searching for targets for an immune response

The ADVANCE team is searching for peptides specific to tumour cells in hepatocellular carcinoma. The researchers' goal is to identify structures that will allow the immune system to distinguish cancer cells from healthy tissues.

In particular, they will study so-called dark peptides, which become more abundant in tumour cells under conditions of cellular stress. The team led by Andreas Schlosser from the Department of Dermatology, Venereology and Allergology at Frankfurt University Medicine plans to combine mass spectrometry, RNA sequencing, computational methods, and artificial intelligence. This is expected to help determine which dark peptides are presented on liver cancer cells and are largely absent from healthy tissues.

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How the potential vaccine works

If certain peptides prove sufficiently tumour-specific and capable of triggering an immune response, they are planned to be used to create mRNA vaccine candidates. The mRNA will contain instructions for producing these peptides and will be placed in lipid nanoparticles for protection.

According to the project plan, the nanoparticles are to be taken up by immune or other cells. Using the instructions from the mRNA, these cells will produce the peptides and present them on their surface to trigger a targeted T-cell response against liver cancer cells.

Project coordinator Puri Fortes of Cima Universidad de Navarra in Spain said that ADVANCE aims to demonstrate proof of concept for the efficacy of a first-in-class therapeutic RNA vaccine. The project was selected under EIC Pathfinder Open, an EU funding instrument within the Horizon Europe programme that supports early-stage research with significant scientific and technological risks. The development still requires further stages of research and testing before possible clinical use.

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