Detroit Lions NFL defender Aidan Hutchinson will miss the remainder of the season due to a right knee injury sustained while celebrating a sack in the game against the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany. The Lions won 35-10 at Allianz Arena.

Injury after sack

Hutchinson recorded a sack against Patriots quarterback Drake Maye on third down during the opponents’ first possession. He then jumped up, but immediately fell to the turf after landing and grabbed his right knee. The player later walked to the medical tent on his own, then cautiously headed to the locker room and did not return to the field.

As Sky Sports News reports, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said preliminary examinations found that Hutchinson had torn his anterior cruciate ligament. As a result, he will not play again this season.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statistics and upcoming games

This season, Hutchinson has six sacks and 50 quarterback pressures. In the 2025 season, he led the team in sacks, setting a personal record of 14.5. In 2024, the defender missed 12 games due to fractures of the tibia and fibula.

The next opponent for the 7-2 Lions will be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team will then host the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day.

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