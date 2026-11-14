In Israel, prime ministerial candidate Gadi Eisenkot said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is conducting a “racist” campaign against the country’s Arab citizens. Eisenkot called attempts to marginalize and collectively stigmatize the Arab sector a violation of the principles of civic responsibility, The National reports.

Eisenkot’s statement

The politician wrote on X that Arab citizens are an integral part of Israel’s history. According to him, they have faced an aggressive campaign of delegitimization, fueled for political reasons by the outgoing prime minister and his entourage.

Eisenkot added that one may disagree with representatives of Arab parties or feel deep aversion toward some of them, but an entire sector of society must not be slandered.

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Government negotiations

Netanyahu has repeatedly alleged election fraud by Arab parties in the October 27 election without providing evidence. He also criticized these parties because they refused to call Hamas a terrorist organization after the October 7 attack, although the leaders of all these parties condemned the attack.

Arab-majority parties won a record 19 seats in the election and could play a decisive role in forming a government. President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a cabinet after consultations during which his candidacy was supported by a majority of parties, including two Arab lists.

Eisenkot’s four-party alliance won 48 seats, Netanyahu’s bloc won 53, while 61 seats are needed for a parliamentary majority. At the same time, Eisenkot ruled out forming a government involving Arab parties, although such a bloc would have had 67 seats. He was given six weeks to form a government.

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