In Australia, in the city of Port Lincoln in South Australia, the crew of the Royal Australian Navy’s new patrol vessel HMAS Eyre held a ceremonial march and was granted the Freedom of Entry by the city. This was reported by ABC News Australia. During the procession, service members marched with drawn swords, bayonets fixed to rifles, flags, drums and a band.

Return to Port Lincoln

The column was led by the ship’s navigation officer, Lieutenant Katie Webb. She studied in Port Lincoln and spent time at sea from childhood on her father’s fishing boat. According to Webb, she received a provisional boat licence at the age of 12 and later operated the vessel 80 kilometres from Coffin Bay.

Webb plotted HMAS Eyre’s route to the Eyre Peninsula, after which the ship was named, taking the vessel past her former fishing grounds. When the ship entered Boston Harbour in Port Lincoln, it was met by the navigation officer’s parents, Meg and Richard Webb. Richard Webb called his daughter’s return to her hometown aboard the ship an emotional event for the whole family.

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A ceremony with historical roots

The 80-metre Arafura-class patrol vessel was built in South Australia. One of its tasks is expected to be cooperation with the Australian Fisheries Management Authority to protect national fish stocks and the marine environment. The HMAS Eyre crew chose the southern bluefin tuna as its symbol, representing speed, strength and endurance at sea.

Port Lincoln Mayor Diana Mislov presented the ship’s commander, Lieutenant Commander Amy Browns, with an ornate scroll certifying the granting of the Freedom of Entry. South Australia Police Superintendent Phil Johnson stopped the military column, after which the sailors presented the scroll and continued to the Nautilus Theatre, where the official welcome took place.

According to Lieutenant Commander Browns, the tradition dates back to the 13th century: in wartime, a city would thereby demonstrate trust in a unit and allow it to march through its streets with weapons. Hundreds of people attended the ceremony in Port Lincoln, including Royal Australian Navy veterans and Navy cadets from Whyalla. The ship’s command hopes to deploy HMAS Eyre near the North West Shelf in six to eight weeks to support the Maritime Border Command.

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