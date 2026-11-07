In Pakistan’s Punjab province, the Environmental Protection Agency said it had identified 593 cases of agricultural fires in eight districts. As Dawn reports, according to the agency, 581 fires have already been extinguished as part of a campaign against smog and stubble burning.

Monitoring in eight districts

According to the EPA, the incidents were identified in the districts of Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha and Gujranwala. Satellite monitoring, ground observation and specialized night teams were used for this purpose.

The agency expanded its control mechanism through the Punjab Climate Watch Hub. The center analyzes satellite data on fire anomalies around the clock and transmits verified alerts to district field teams for on-site response.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rapid response teams

Rapid response teams equipped with tractors carrying fire tanks, firefighting equipment and personnel were deployed in the operation to reach fire sites and extinguish them.

Over the past week, EPA Director General Abdullah Nayar Sheikh conducted surprise inspections of the deployment of field teams and monitoring systems along major motorways and the Grand Trunk Road. He instructed that continuous night patrols, rapid responses to satellite alerts and enhanced monitoring of agricultural areas where there is a risk of crop residue burning be ensured.

Specialized night teams also monitor agricultural areas, motorway corridors and nearby settlements, where fires may go unnoticed at night.

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