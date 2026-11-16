In Mexico, environmental organizations have asked a court to halt new fishing rules in the Gulf of California that significantly reduce the gillnet-free habitat area for the vaquita, the world’s smallest porpoise. As Mongabay reports, the applicants believe the changes threaten the approximately 10 individuals of this species estimated to remain in the world.

Petition to the court

The regulatory changes were introduced in October 2026. On November 6, Greenpeace Mexico, the Center for Biological Diversity and the Mexican organization Conservation of Marine Mammals of Mexico filed a petition to suspend their implementation.

Greenpeace Mexico Executive Director Aleira Lara Galicia said the court could stop the weakening of protections before most of the vaquita’s habitat is threatened by dangerous nets. The plaintiffs also stressed that there should be no need to wait for another case of a vaquita being caught as bycatch before introducing temporary measures to preserve the species.

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Reduction of the protected area

Several partially overlapping protected zones operate in the gulf. The 225-square-kilometer zero-tolerance zone prohibits all navigation and fishing. The largest gillnet exclusion zone previously covered 11,000 square kilometers, but the new rules reduced it to 1,562 square kilometers — by nearly 86%.

In addition, the rules provide for a transit route through the zero-tolerance zone, allowing boats to cross the vaquita’s critically important habitat. Environmentalists say this fragments the animal’s range. They noted that vaquitas were also observed outside this zone in 2025 and 2026, so monitoring must cover all areas where the species has been recorded.

The vaquita is endemic to the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez. Its population has declined over three decades, mainly because of entanglement in gillnets. Such nets are illegally set, including to catch totoaba, a fish whose swim bladder is sold on the black market, mainly in Asia. Mexico’s Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources said it would continue coordinating vaquita conservation measures with other government agencies.

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