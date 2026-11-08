Ecologists and conservationists warn that the reintroduction of white-tailed eagles in England and Wales could pose a threat to seabird colonies, including puffins, guillemots, razorbills, fulmars and kittiwakes. As The Guardian reports, some scientists believe that releasing large numbers of predators could lead to a sharp decline in certain breeding populations.

Reintroduction plan in Wales

In Gwent, in southern Wales, there is a proposal to release up to 60 white-tailed eagles. Meanwhile, 20 young birds are being released in Exmoor, England, over a period of three years. The Gwent project is supported by Gwent Wildlife Trust, while the Wildlife Trust of South & West Wales opposes it.

Sarah Kessell, head of the Wildlife Trust of South & West Wales, said she was concerned about the possible impact of eagles on birds nesting on cliffs. The islands of Skomer and Skokholm off the Welsh coast, which have important seabird populations, are of particular concern. Last month, one of the eagles released in Exmoor was spotted over Skomer.

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Direct and indirect impact

Professor of seabird conservation and ecology Stephen Votier noted that white-tailed eagles can have a significant impact on such populations. In addition to directly hunting birds and chicks, the predators may force adult birds to temporarily leave their nests. In that case, chicks become more vulnerable to attacks by gulls and corvids.

A 2023 study found that growth in the white-tailed eagle population in northern Norway accelerated the loss of a kittiwake colony in Røst in 2020. The study’s authors stressed that it cannot be claimed that a similar situation will necessarily recur in southern Wales, but neither can it be ruled out.

At the same time, Geoff Hilton, head of evidence at the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust, said that the project envisages the gradual establishment of seven to nine breeding pairs over 10 years. According to him, eagles have a varied diet, and the organisers do not expect a significant reduction in the population of any individual species. Natural Resources Wales is considering the application to release birds in Gwent; a decision is expected by the end of the year, and if preliminary approval is granted, public consultations will be held in late 2026 and early 2027.

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