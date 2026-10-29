Environmental groups have called for the preservation of grasslands inhabited by eastern grass owls within the Shalun Science Park project in Tainan, Taiwan. The project is linked to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC)'s plans for a next-generation chip plant. This was reported by Taipei Times.

Areas for preservation

On October 12, a meeting to determine the scope of the second-stage environmental impact assessment for the project concluded. Its findings state that the developer must assess the possibility of excluding the “Parking Lot 1” and “Industrial 1-2” zones from the project to avoid harm to the ecosystem.

A parking lot and a zero-waste center are planned in these zones. Tainan Community College researcher Chao Jui-kuang said that the two sites together cover 11.29 hectares of grassland where an eastern grass owl nest has been spotted.

According to him, the grasslands are also an area of activity for ring-necked pheasants and other birds of prey, including collared scops owls, black-winged kites and kestrels.

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Owl habitat

Researcher Huang Huan-chang said that the project covers two main ecological areas for eastern grass owls — Shalun Farm and the Erjen River basin. He stressed that grasslands on the river’s high bank, where owl nests are located, should not be considered an area for ecological compensation.

Wetlands Taiwan representative Hsieh Yi-chen said that grasslands on high riverbanks are first-level habitat for these birds. She classified agricultural land, including satoyama farms, as second-level habitat, while fish ponds, salt fields and other fragmented sites were classified as third-level habitat.

Apple Bird Satoyama Conservation Foundation representative Tseng Lung-yung said that only 63 hectares will be preserved for owl activity within the science park. He also drew attention to the difficulties of creating owl-suitable compensation areas outside the project site and called for the creation of such habitats to begin before construction starts next year.

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