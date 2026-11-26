Economic activity in Argentina declined by 1.8% in the third quarter after falling by 1% in the second quarter. These figures from the EMAE economic activity indicator point to a technical recession, Euronews reports, citing Argentina's National Institute of Statistics and Census.

In September, the indicator rose by 1.1% compared with the previous month, but remained 1.2% below its level in September 2025. Final gross domestic product data, which will make it possible to officially assess the economy's performance, are due to be released on December 16. The government of President Javier Milei urged against rushing to final conclusions, while economists consider two quarters of contraction a sign of a technical recession.

Weak domestic demand

The downturn is primarily linked to weak domestic demand. Hydrocarbon and mineral extraction increased by 11.1% year-on-year in September, but this was not enough to offset deterioration in other sectors. Fishing declined by 48.6%, agriculture by 2%, and manufacturing by 1.8%.

Consumption also weakened due to declining purchasing power and expensive loans. Interest rates on personal loans stand at around 64% annually, while approximately 6 million people are failing to meet their debt obligations.

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Inflation, wages and employment

Although annual inflation has declined significantly compared with 211% in 2023, the forecast for average price growth in 2026 worsened from 22.4% to 31%. Monthly inflation in October was 2.2%, following 1.9% in September.

According to estimates by consulting firm LCG, officially registered wages had increased by 2.5% in real terms by September compared with December of the previous year, but still lagged behind their November 2023 level. In the public sector, the cumulative decline amounted to 15.4%. Unemployment reached 7.9% in the second quarter of 2026, its highest level since the start of Milei's presidency. According to official data, the country lost more than 300,000 private-sector jobs and around 70,000 public-sector jobs, while approximately 30,000 companies ceased operations.

LCG expects Argentina's GDP to grow by no more than 0.7% in 2026, while the government had set a target of 3%. For 2027, the government forecasts 4% growth, while LCG's estimate is around 1.5%.

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