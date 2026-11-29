France's gross domestic product in the third quarter of 2026 declined by 0.2% compared with the previous three months. The figure was affected by a fall in exports and gross fixed capital formation, Anadolu Agency reports, citing data from France's National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies.

GDP estimate revised downward

The estimate of the contraction of the French economy was revised downward by 0.1 percentage points compared with the previous estimate. In the second quarter, the country's economy showed no growth.

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Exports and investment declined

From July to September, France's exports fell by 1.6% after increasing by 2.9% in the previous quarter. At the same time, imports rose by 0.1%, while net foreign trade reduced GDP by 0.6 percentage points.

Gross fixed capital formation declined by 0.9% due to weaker spending on construction and industrial goods. Household consumption growth of 0.3% and the positive contribution of changes in inventories of 0.3 percentage points did not offset the decline. Household purchasing power per consumption unit increased by 0.2%.

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