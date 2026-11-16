According to CNBC, Japan's GDP unexpectedly contracted by 0.1% at an annualized rate in the third quarter compared with the previous quarter. This was the first contraction in Japan's economy in a year.

The result was worse than forecast

In the previous quarter, Japan's economy grew by 1.4%. A Reuters poll had projected GDP growth of 0.3% in the third quarter. Thus, the actual result was weaker than the expectations reported by the agency.

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Pressure on consumption

CNBC linked the economic contraction to the end of energy subsidies, which put pressure on consumption. According to the outlet, subsidies for households ended in September, leaving consumers facing higher energy prices. Rising energy costs became one of the factors affecting consumer demand.

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