The US economy grew by 4.3% in the third quarter at an annualized rate, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported. The second estimate was 0.9 percentage points higher than the initial estimate of 3.4%, Anadolu Agency reports.

GDP estimate revision

The revision was primarily driven by higher estimates for investment and consumer spending. From July through September, investment, consumer spending and government expenditures contributed to GDP growth, while exports declined and imports increased. Since imports are subtracted when calculating gross domestic product, their increase restrained the overall figure.

In the second quarter, the US economy grew by 2.2% at an annualized rate. Faster investment growth and the recovery in government spending made the largest contribution to the acceleration in the third quarter. The decline in exports partially offset this result, while imports grew faster than in the previous quarter.

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Domestic demand and profits

Real final sales to private domestic purchasers, which combine consumer spending and private fixed investment, rose by 5.8% at an annualized rate. The previous estimate projected growth of 4.9%.

Real gross domestic income increased by 4.4% after a revised figure of 2.3% in the second quarter. Corporate profits from current production rose by $206 billion after increasing by $384 billion in the previous quarter. The gross domestic purchases price index increased by 2.7%, while its previous estimate was lowered from 3%. The personal consumption expenditures price index rose by 2.1%, while the core PCE index excluding food and energy increased by 2.5%.

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