The UK economy grew by 0.7% in the third quarter despite high oil and gas prices. The result met analysts’ expectations, while both consumers and businesses demonstrated resilience, The Guardian reports.

September dynamics

According to the UK Office for National Statistics, the country’s gross domestic product grew by 0.2% month on month in September. Economists had expected zero growth. At the same time, the statistical agency revised its estimate for August growth: instead of 0.1%, zero growth is now recorded.

Impact of energy prices

The Office for National Statistics noted that a surge in prices for petrol, diesel fuel and natural gas following a new escalation of the conflict in the Middle East limited economic growth rates in July–September. In September, the price of oil exceeded $100 per barrel and remained above this level until early November, although it has fallen in recent days.

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Natural gas prices were about three times higher than their February level, before the US and Israeli attack on Iran. Rising fuel costs pushed up inflation: the price of petrol in the UK exceeded £1.70 per litre, while the average price of diesel approached £2.

Last week, the Bank of England raised its interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4%, seeking to curb inflationary pressure. The Office for Budget Responsibility forecast growth of 1.2% for the UK economy this year during its November budget presentation.

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