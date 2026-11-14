Bank of England economist Pill expects further rate hikes — The Guardian

In the United Kingdom, Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill said that the central bank would probably have to raise the interest rate again next month and in early 2027 in order to curb inflation. Earlier this month, the regulator raised the rate from 3.75% to 4%.

As The Guardian reports, Pill considers the latest decision an important step in adjusting monetary policy, but stressed that it may not be enough. According to him, the Bank of England will do what is necessary to return inflation to its 2% target over time.

Inflation expectations

Pill suggested that inflation in the United Kingdom could reach 5% in the spring of next year. He linked this risk to high oil and gas prices amid the conflict between the United States and Israel and Iran. In his view, this could prompt public- and private-sector workers to demand substantial pay rises, which could keep inflation high for longer.

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The chief economist also voiced concern about so-called secondary inflation effects, when rising costs and wages fuel further price increases. He added that, in his opinion, the central bank had delayed responding to inflation risks for too long.

Impact on borrowers

Further rate increases could mean a significant rise in mortgage payments for approximately 2.3 million homeowners who will need to refinance their loans next year. Financial markets expect the UK rate to approach 5% in 2027.

At the same time, analysts point to risks for the manufacturing sector and the construction industry, which contracted for much of the year. Households may also reduce spending amid an expected increase in the energy price cap to nearly £2,000 for a typical household and an average rise in council tax of nearly 5%.

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