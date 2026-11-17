Five organizations have asked the UN to review FIFA’s status as a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework. The complainants say football’s world governing body is not demonstrating sufficient sincerity in fulfilling its climate commitments because of the expansion of international tournaments and its commercial partnership with oil company Aramco, The Guardian reports.

Emissions commitments

FIFA is a signatory to the UN initiative, whose participants must cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and work with key stakeholders on collective climate action. The framework’s rules allow an organization to be stripped of its signatory status if doubts arise about the sincerity of its participation or its ability to take part in the program.

The complaint was submitted to the leadership of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change by the New Weather Institute, New Weather Institute Sweden, Fossil Free Football, Scientists for Global Responsibility and FairSquare. They believe FIFA’s actions contradict its statements on climate responsibility.

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Concerns over tournaments and Aramco

The authors of the appeal point to the expansion of the men’s World Cup: the number of matches rose from 64 in 2022 to 104 this summer, with games held in 16 cities across three countries. In the organizations’ view, this makes the tournament the most polluting World Cup in history. They also noted that the 2030 World Cup is scheduled to be held in six countries on three continents, while the number of participants could potentially rise to 64 national teams.

In 2021, FIFA presented a climate strategy under which it committed to halve emissions by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2040. At the same time, the complainants argue that the document does not explain exactly how these goals will be achieved, while the expansion of major tournaments indicates an increase rather than a reduction in the climate footprint.

A separate concern was FIFA’s long-term partnership with Saudi energy giant Aramco, which is one of the organization’s main global partners. The organizations say Aramco advertising will be ubiquitous during the next Women’s World Cup. FIFA and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change were asked to comment on the complaint, while Aramco declined to comment.

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