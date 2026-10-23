Federal environmental civil servants and Indigenous representatives in Brazil have launched campaigns supporting the reelection of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ahead of the October 25 election runoff. They fear the return of practices of pressure and institutional dismantling that, they say, were used during Jair Bolsonaro’s presidency in 2019–2022, Mongabay reports.

In the runoff, Lula will face Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of the former president. In the first round on October 4, Flávio Bolsonaro received 47.03% of the vote. He said he intended to remove “environmental obstacles” so that rural landowners could do “whatever they want” on their properties, and also promised to review the functions of the environmental agencies IBAMA and ICMBio and the Indigenous affairs body FUNAI.

Officials’ concerns

Tânia Maria de Souza, president of the Ascema association of federal environmental civil servants, said that employees feel threatened by a repetition of events under the previous administration. According to her, units of the Environment Ministry were then transferred to other agencies, employees’ access to internal electronic systems was restricted, and civil servants were placed in overcrowded premises under constant surveillance.

Alexandre Bahia Gontijo, a former head of Ascema, also spoke about threats to inspectors from illegal gold miners, loggers and landowners during field work. He recalled a 2019 incident in the state of Pará, when his group was questioned by landowners who wanted to know whether they were carrying out an inspection following large-scale fires in the Amazon.

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Complaints and criminal case

According to the Federal District Labor Prosecutor’s Office, the number of complaints of harassment, violence and discrimination during Jair Bolsonaro’s administration rose from 54 to 140. In 2022, the number of such reports, according to a report reviewed by Mongabay, was 197% higher than a year earlier. Prosecutor Jeni Elena Marques said that many complaints came from employees of environmental agencies and Indigenous affairs institutions and concerned exhaustion, anxiety, depression, harassment and retaliation.

According to Mongabay, former IBAMA head Eduardo Fortunato Bim and former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles are defendants in a criminal case before the Supreme Federal Court. The charges include criminal conspiracy aimed at obstructing IBAMA’s work and persecuting civil servants. Bim denies all charges, while Salles’ defense has also rejected allegations of employee persecution.

Ascema published an open letter to mobilize the public to support Lula’s reelection. The FUNAI employees’ association Indigenistas Associados and the Alliance for the Defense of Territories, which represents political leaders of the Kayapó, Yanomami and Munduruku peoples, also opposed a victory by Flávio Bolsonaro. Flávio Bolsonaro’s campaign did not respond to Mongabay’s requests for comment.

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