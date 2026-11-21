In Finland, researchers found a link between greater leisure-time screen exposure and differences in brain grey matter volume among adolescents. Participants who used screens and digital devices more often had less grey matter in the medial temporal region, which is associated with memory and learning, News-Medical reports.

MRI study results

At the same time, higher screen time was associated with greater grey matter volume in certain areas of the frontal cortex involved in motor planning, attention, working memory and decision-making. It was also linked to greater grey matter volume in the occipital region of the brain, which is involved in processing visual information.

Doctoral researcher Hannamari Skog of the Institute of Biomedicine at the University of Eastern Finland noted that greater grey matter volume in these areas may be related to apps and games that require attention, motor planning and visual information processing. According to her, in normal brain development during adolescence, grey matter volume decreases while brain efficiency increases. Therefore, the identified association may also reflect delayed brain development.

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Physical activity and fitness

Higher overall physical activity levels were associated with greater grey matter volume in the right occipital region. Better physical fitness was associated with greater parietal lobe volume, which is involved in attention, sensory information processing and perception of the environment. At the same time, it was linked to smaller volumes of the hippocampus and posterior cingulate gyrus, which are involved in memory, learning, attention and internal information processing.

The cross-sectional study involved 44 healthy young people aged 16 to 19: 25 girls and 19 boys. Data were collected in 2018–2019 as part of the University of Eastern Finland's PANIC study and the FitBrain study at Kuopio University Hospital. Grey matter volume was measured using magnetic resonance imaging, while screen time and physical activity data were collected through questionnaires. Physical fitness was assessed using a 50-metre shuttle run and a standing long jump. The results were published in the journal NeuroImage: Reports.

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