Finnish researchers found that more screen time throughout childhood was associated with better cognitive information-processing performance in adolescence. ScienceDaily reports on the results of an eight-year follow-up of children in Finland.

The study involved 260 children: 124 girls and 136 boys. At the time of assessment in adolescence, their average age was 15.8 years. The scientists analyzed the relationship between physical activity, sedentary behavior, screen use, and results of tests of learning, attention, and working memory.

Not only time, but also the activity matters

Cognitive information processing includes the ability to perceive data, sustain attention, remember details, learn, and solve problems. The researchers suggest that what exactly a child does using digital devices may be particularly important. Educational activities, creativity, strategy games, and problem-solving tasks may require different levels of mental engagement.

The authors do not call for completely giving up screens, but instead emphasize the need to combine digital activities that stimulate active thinking with physical activity.

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Differences between girls and boys

Among girls, more time spent in light physical activity since childhood was associated with better working memory in adolescence. Among boys, better working-memory performance was associated with greater participation in organized physical activity, including sports or structured training.

At the same time, movement and heart-rate sensors found no association between overall physical activity levels or sedentary time and cognitive indicators. The authors note that sensors record movement but do not determine whether a person is learning, solving a complex task, taking part in an organized activity, or resting at that time.

The results demonstrate statistical associations rather than a cause-and-effect effect. The researchers noted that additional intervention studies are needed to establish causation. The work was published in the journal Pediatric Exercise Science.

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