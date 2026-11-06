In Australia, Clare Testoni, the former partner of writer Craig Silvey, has publicly commented for the first time on his conviction in a case involving child exploitation material. She called his actions a profound betrayal and said that she and their three young children had become secondary victims, according to ABC News Australia.

Testoni’s statement

Testoni published an online statement after Silvey was convicted. She said she separated from him after 13 years of relationship as soon as she learned about his crimes.

According to Testoni, she knew Silvey was experiencing stress and had mental health problems, but did not understand what was actually happening. She also expressed sympathy for the child victims depicted in the material distributed by Silvey and said she wanted to provide her daughters with safety and love.

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The sentence and consequences for the family

This week, Silvey was sentenced to seven months in prison for possessing and distributing images and videos of child exploitation. During sentencing, Judge Hayley Cormann described the material he possessed, as well as his correspondence about it, as repulsive and degrading.

Testoni called this year the hardest of her life. She said that after the separation, she is raising three children under the age of four on her own and is trying to rebuild her life and relationships with friends. According to her, a separate difficulty remains the question of what role Silvey will continue to play in the children’s lives.

She also said that over the past six years she had become increasingly distant from Silvey. In her view, he stopped taking an interest in her work, did not support her continuing doctoral studies after the birth of their first child, and prioritized his own more successful writing career.

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