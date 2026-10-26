In Australia, former police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon said during a recorded conversation with a friend that the friend had misheard or misinterpreted details of his alleged confession to shooting two people. As ABC News reports, a recording of the friend’s visit to the accused in custody in December 2025 was played to jurors in the Supreme Court.

Lamarre-Condon pleaded not guilty to two charges of murdering Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies in February 2024. The prosecution alleges that he shot the couple with his service pistol at Baird’s home in the Paddington area. The defence says the man acted in self-defence and pointed to two separate altercations with the men involving a pistol.

Dispute over testimony

The accused’s friend, whose name has not been disclosed under a court order, testified last week that Lamarre-Condon came to his workplace on the day of the alleged shooting. According to the witness, the accused said that he had killed the people with his gun and also said that he had not intended to shoot the second person but could not leave a witness.

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In the December conversation, Lamarre-Condon denied this account and insisted that his friend may have misheard what was said or interpreted it incorrectly. The witness replied that this was exactly how it had been said. In court, he explained that he became increasingly irritated because the accused was trying to change his words and convince him that his testimony was inaccurate.

Surfboard bag and trip to Bali

The court also heard that two days before the alleged murders, Lamarre-Condon bought a surfboard bag with his friend in Miranda. According to the friend’s testimony, the accused said he wanted to collect his board from Baird and asked him to stand next to the bag so it could be measured.

The bodies of Baird and Davies were found eight days after the alleged murder in surfboard bags near a property in rural Bungonia, south of Sydney. The witness also said that during a joint trip to Bali in late 2024, Lamarre-Condon did not surf and wanted to buy a silencer for a weapon. In the recording of the December conversation, the accused said that it was impossible to fit a silencer to a service firearm.

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