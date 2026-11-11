In South Australia, former police officer Matthew Thomson will be released on parole next week after being imprisoned for several assaults on his former wife, Stella Magnisalis. The state Parole Board confirmed that Thomson will be subject to electronic monitoring after leaving prison.

As ABC News Australia reports, Thomson spent just over a year behind bars. Last year, he was sentenced to two years and three months in prison after pleading guilty to several assaults against Magnisalis committed between 2013 and 2018. The court also set a 12-month non-parole period, meaning he had been eligible to apply since June.

Victim learned the date through the media

Magnisalis said that the Department for Correctional Services had informed her only of her former husband's imminent release, but had not provided a specific date. According to her, the information that Thomson would be released next week came as a surprise because she learned about it from media reports.

The woman said she feared for her life and was considering options to protect her family, including leaving the state, going abroad, or staying with relatives. She also said that South Australia Police had not been consistent in keeping her informed about the situation.

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Positions of police and services

South Australia Police said that notifying people about the outcome of parole consideration and arranging release falls under the responsibility of the Department for Correctional Services. Police added that they had not been informed that Thomson's application had been successful.

The Department for Correctional Services said that its Victim Support Service had followed the proper procedure. It explained that the decision on the release date and the disclosure of this information are made by the Parole Board, which is independent of the government. The board said that Thomson had completed all required prison programs and, in its view, did not pose a risk to the community.

Police Minister Michael Brown said he would check whether the proper procedure had been followed in this case. At the same time, he supported the board's independent decision to grant parole and use electronic monitoring.

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