In Malaysia, former Prime Minister Najib Razak left Kajang Prison on November 6 to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest. This became possible after he paid a fine of 50 million Malaysian ringgit, which was a condition of the royal pardon.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the United Malays National Organisation said that the fine was paid to the Kuala Lumpur High Court in the morning. The funds were raised through a public donation campaign that reached the required amount.

Leaving prison

An AFP journalist saw a car carrying the 73-year-old Razak leave the grounds of Kajang Prison accompanied by a convoy of vehicles. The road to his residence in Kuala Lumpur was blocked off with police tape and traffic cones. Patrol cars and mobile police vans were stationed nearby, while law enforcement officers also set up two tents for crowd control.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The SRC International case

Razak served as Malaysia's prime minister from 2009 to 2018 and had been in prison since 2022. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison and a fine of 210 million ringgit on seven charges related to 42 million ringgit from SRC International, a former subsidiary of the state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad. He denied wrongdoing.

In 2024, Malaysia's Pardons Board halved Razak's sentence to six years and reduced the fine to 50 million ringgit. In September, Malaysia's king, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, granted Razak a conditional pardon that allowed him to serve the remainder of his sentence at home until his expected release in August 2028, provided the fine was paid.

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