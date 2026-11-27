Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been in India since fleeing the country in August 2024, plans to return on December 16 — Bangladesh Victory Day in the 1971 War of Independence. According to her spokesperson, the government in Dhaka said the politician would be arrested immediately upon her return and her death sentence would be carried out, BBC News reports.

The 79-year-old Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity in connection with her role in suppressing the uprising that ended her 15-year rule. The trial held in her absence raised questions about due process. According to the UN, security forces may have killed up to 1,400 people during the uprising. Hasina's Awami League party has been banned in Bangladesh.

Possible return routes

Hasina's aide Abu Obaida Arin said she wants the Bangladesh government to arrange a flight for her from Delhi. If that does not happen, Hasina may, according to him, take a commercial flight or cross the land border. Arin claims that the politician's supporters have identified nine possible crossing points along the 4,096-kilometer India-Bangladesh border.

Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir said Hasina could be brought to the country only in handcuffs. India's Ministry of External Affairs said Dhaka's request for her extradition was being considered under established procedures, while voluntary return is a separate matter.

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Tensions in Bangladesh and relations with India

Arin said that over the past 18 months, Hasina has held more than 300 interactive audio conversations on Telegram with party leaders and activists in all 64 districts and 300 electoral constituencies of the country. He also claims that the Awami League can mobilize up to five million supporters along the route from the border to Dhaka. At the same time, the party is banned, and some of its leaders are abroad, in prison, or in hiding.

According to the conflict monitoring project Acled, by November 23, party supporters had held 40 demonstrations and more than 140 riots. At least 11 people, including two civilians, were killed in political violence in November; Acled directly links six deaths to the riots. Acled's South Asia analyst Pearl Pandya considers Hasina's return unlikely due to the death sentence, but notes that her statements have energized supporters.

Hasina's stay in India is also complicating relations between Delhi and Dhaka. India has sheltered its former ally, while the Bangladeshi authorities are seeking her extradition. Political scientist Avinash Paliwal of the London School of Oriental and African Studies believes that the least damaging option for India would be Hasina's return for a new trial and the restoration of the Awami League under different leadership.

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