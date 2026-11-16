Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said she intends to return to the country in December, despite the threat of execution. In an email interview with AFP, she said she understands the risks but has decided to return home.

As reported by Channel NewsAsia, Hasina left for India in August 2024 after a student uprising that ended her 15-year rule. She has remained outside Bangladesh ever since.

Death sentence and appeal

Last year, a Bangladeshi court sentenced Hasina to death in absentia, finding her guilty of crimes against humanity in a case concerning the deadly suppression of protests. Bangladeshi authorities said several days earlier that she could be executed if she returns, while the opportunity to appeal the verdict had been lost because the deadline for filing an appeal was missed.

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The 79-year-old politician has repeatedly rejected the legitimacy of the judicial process. According to her, more than 600 false cases have been brought against her, including on corruption charges.

Extradition request

Dhaka demanded that India extradite Hasina, while the Indian side said it was considering the request through legal procedures. Hasina herself said she does not intend to ask India for assistance in returning, as she plans to come voluntarily.

She also denied her Awami League party's involvement in a recent series of attacks involving bottles filled with an incendiary mixture, for which authorities had blamed it. According to Hasina, her lawyers submitted applications for a Bangladeshi passport and national identity card through Bangladesh's diplomatic mission in New Delhi.

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