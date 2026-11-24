In Japan, the Bank of Japan may continue raising interest rates to curb inflation, although weak consumer spending could complicate this course. Former central bank board member Seiji Adachi predicts that the regulator will raise its policy rate from the current 1.25% to 1.5% in December or January, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Forecast for further increases

According to Adachi's assessment, the Bank of Japan could raise the rate to 1.75% or 2% next year to prevent inflation from exceeding its 2% target. He believes inflation will remain above target next year despite government fuel subsidies that have eased price pressure on households.

The former official explained that companies may continue passing higher raw material costs on to consumers. The report also notes that persistently high energy prices and more expensive imports due to the weak yen are intensifying inflationary pressure. In September, the Bank of Japan raised the rate to 1.25% after an increase in June.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Weak consumption and political pressure

At the same time, Adachi cautioned that consumption in the country has been weakening this year and falling below the trend of recent years. According to him, the rising cost of living and higher interest rates are encouraging households to save more rather than spend.

He also suggested that signs of weak consumption could prompt Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration and its supporters of economic stimulus policies to resist further rate hikes. The earliest consequence of tighter policy for households could be higher mortgage rates, Adachi said.

Japan's economy unexpectedly contracted in July–September amid a decline in consumption. Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said last week that this weakness was the result of temporary factors, including unfavorable weather. Most analysts surveyed by Reuters expect a rate hike in December and another move by the end of March.

Read us on