In Alaska, United States, former House of Representatives member Mary Peltola has increased her lead over incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan in the Senate race. After a new batch of ballots was counted, Peltola leads her opponent by 2,517 first-preference votes, while a week earlier her advantage stood at 637 votes, The Hill reports.

Current vote distribution

According to the outlet's partner Decision Desk HQ, Peltola has 48.63% of first-preference votes, while Sullivan has 47.47%. Republican Gerald Heikes received 2.23% of the vote.

Alaska uses ranked-choice voting. If no candidate wins a majority after all first-preference votes are counted, the candidate with the lowest result is eliminated, and their voters' ballots are redistributed according to their subsequent preferences. The procedure is repeated until someone receives a majority.

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Legal disputes surrounding the race

Before the latest batch of ballots arrived, an Alaska Beacon analysis indicated that Sullivan was the favorite in the event of vote redistribution. After the results were updated, Peltola also leads him under the scenario of holding such a round, according to the outlet's assessment.

The race drew attention because third-party candidate Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., who has the same name as the incumbent senator, is participating in the general election. The U.S. Department of Justice sought through the courts to block certification of the results if the senator lost, citing possible voter confusion. A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit.

Separately, the Peltola and Sullivan campaigns are disputing in court the Democratic candidate's campaign access to records of mail-in ballots rejected by Alaska's Division of Elections. The count may continue for several more days as ballots are delivered from remote areas of the state. They may be accepted within 15 days after the election if they were postmarked on Election Day.

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