A court in Macau, a special administrative region of China, sentenced former lawmaker and pro-democracy activist Au Kam San to 12 years and six months in prison. The 69-year-old politician was found guilty on several counts, including undermining the state's political authority. This is the first publicly known case under Macau's national security law, Deutsche Welle reports.

Nature of the charges

Au Kam San was detained in July 2025. Macau's national security law came into force in 2009, and his case became the first publicly known prosecution under this law.

Au was also accused of providing false information to organizations outside Macau that are hostile toward China in order to incite hatred against the local authorities and Beijing. A court statement alleges that, over a long period, he assisted and cooperated with external organizations described there as hostile in collecting, preparing and publicly disseminating images and information containing political claims of a subversive nature.

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The court also stated that Au allegedly sought to incite hatred among Macau residents toward China's central government with the aim of overthrowing and undermining the foundations of the state system enshrined in the Constitution of the People's Republic of China.

Closed hearing and EU reaction

Hearings in the case were held behind closed doors and concluded in September after three days of proceedings. The judge had previously refused to hold an open trial, citing the need to protect national security interests. Critics expressed doubts about the fairness of such proceedings.

Au Kam San was a member of Macau's legislative body for two decades and left office in 2021. He also co-organized commemorative events in Macau marking the anniversary of the 1989 crackdown on protests in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Last year, the European Union condemned his arrest, saying it heightened concerns about the erosion of political pluralism in Macau.

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