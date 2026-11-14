In Australia, a jury found former New South Wales state parliament MP Rory Amon guilty of sexual offences against a 13-year-old boy. The 37-year-old politician could face a significant prison sentence.

As The Guardian reports, the jury reached its decision on Friday after about four hours of deliberations. Amon was found guilty of sexual intercourse with a person aged between 10 and 14, as well as indecent assault of a child.

Second trial

This was the second hearing of the case in the Supreme Court of New South Wales. In March, a different jury acquitted Amon of eight separate charges of sexual offences against children, but was unable to reach a verdict on the two counts for which the politician has now been found guilty.

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The charges concerned Amon's contact with a 13-year-old boy whom he met on an adult website. The court heard that before their 2017 meeting in a car park near the boy's residential building, they exchanged explicit images.

Defence position and sentencing

Amon denied guilt and said that he honestly and reasonably believed the boy was over 16. During the first trial, the court was told that the teenager had overstated his age when registering on a dating app and in his communication with Amon.

At the time of his first contact with the teenager, Amon worked for federal MP for Mackellar Jason Falinski. He later served two terms on Northern Beaches Council and was elected MP for the Pittwater electorate in 2023. After the charges were brought, he was expelled from the Liberal Party and resigned. Amon remains on bail; a sentencing hearing is scheduled for 27 November.

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