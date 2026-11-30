In Japan, the Bank of Japan may raise its key interest rate in December 2026 if there is no significant decline in the stock market. Former executive director of the regulator Eiji Maeda believes that the rate could rise to 2.0–2.25% in 2027, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

Possible increase in December

Maeda said that a sell-off in technology stocks linked to the artificial intelligence sector is a correction following an unsustainable rise in valuations and is unlikely to cause a recession in Japan. In his view, this allows the Bank of Japan to maintain its focus on inflation risks.

He linked the risk of more persistent inflation to high costs of imported fuel and petroleum products, supported by the prolonged conflict in the Middle East, as well as the weak yen exchange rate. Maeda noted that core inflation could prove higher than the Bank of Japan's forecast, while financial conditions in the country remain accommodative.

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Rate forecast for 2027

According to Maeda's assessment, after a possible December increase to 1.5%, the regulator could raise the rate to 1.75% in March 2027, when there is greater clarity regarding wage growth prospects. In September, the Bank of Japan had already raised the rate to 1.25% after an increase in June.

Most analysts surveyed by Reuters expect a rate of 1.5% in December and 1.75% at the end of March. The Bank of Japan itself estimates the nominal neutral rate, which neither accelerates nor restrains economic growth, at between 1.1% and 2.5%. Maeda estimates it at 1.75–2.0% and believes that, due to the upward inflation trend, the terminal rate could be somewhat higher.

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