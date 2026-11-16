In Latvia, former national team footballer Kaspars Gorkšs has started work as director of the State Chancellery. On November 16, Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs introduced the institution’s new head, LSM English reports.

The position of director of the State Chancellery effectively makes Gorkšs the country’s highest-ranking civil servant. Kulbergs said the institution needs change, and the new head is expected to implement it. According to the prime minister, the goal is to create a strong government center that will operate on the basis of data and help the government make faster and more accurate decisions.

Priorities of the new head

The 45-year-old Gorkšs named among his main tasks supporting the Cabinet of Ministers in making high-quality decisions and monitoring their implementation, the effective use of state budget funds, and changing the working culture of public administration. He called for shifting the focus from procedures to achieving results.

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Addressing employees of the State Chancellery, Gorkšs said that public trust in public administration is built through concrete actions, including economic decisions, work efficiency, compliance with rules, and labor discipline.

Career outside football

After ending his football career, Gorkšs served as director general of the Employers’ Confederation of Latvia. Since November 2020, he had headed the Jūrmala Football School. Gorkšs holds a bachelor’s degree in law and a master’s degree in social sciences in political science from the University of Latvia.

He was selected as director of the State Chancellery following an open competition that received 18 applications.

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