Former head of Poland’s National Security Bureau Marek Siwiec positively assessed the actions of the services following the shooting on Krakow’s Main Market Square. Speaking on RMF FM’s morning program, as reported by RMF24, he said that the state had coped with its basic tasks and expressed pride in the work of all services.

Assessment of the response to the shooting

Siwiec also spoke positively about the joint participation of Poland’s president, the prime minister and the president of the city of Krakow in a march honoring the victims of Saturday’s shooting. The former head of the National Security Bureau also commented on possible restrictions on access to firearms. He urged against changing the rules under the influence of an emotional impulse, noting that this area is already sufficiently regulated in Poland.

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Statements on the internet and the Independence March

Separately, Siwiec said there is a need to regulate how the internet operates, comparing it to organizing road traffic. According to him, such rules should be aimed not against freedom, but at safety. He believes that anonymity and algorithms prevail over facts on the internet, which may have serious negative consequences. The politician also said that the Independence March scheduled for Wednesday should take place.

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