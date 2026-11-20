Former German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach called for stronger measures against measles and higher vaccination coverage against the disease. Before children start school, the rate of such vaccinations in the country is only slightly above 90%, which he called an imperfect situation, Der Spiegel reports.

Measles elimination status

According to Lauterbach, measles outbreaks have repeatedly been recorded in Germany, so the country still does not have the status of a country where measles has been eliminated. “We never had the status that the United States has now lost,” he said in an interview with Rheinische Post.

The United States lost this status, which it had held for more than a quarter of a century. The article notes that since the beginning of 2025, the country has repeatedly experienced major outbreaks of this highly contagious disease. Experts primarily link them to declining vaccination rates.

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Conditions for disease elimination

The World Health Organization confirms measles elimination in a country provided that there has been no continuous chain of virus transmission there for at least 12 months. This also requires an effective surveillance system that makes it possible to reliably record cases and establish a genetic link between them. Isolated imported cases are allowed if they do not trigger a new chain of spread.

According to the WHO, coverage of at least 95% with two vaccine doses is needed to prevent sustained measles transmission. Lauterbach advocated more active communication about the risks of the disease, including possible severe complications and lasting consequences for children, and also advised checking individual vaccination status.

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