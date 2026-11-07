In Paraguay, former Central Bank chief Carlos Carvallo surrendered to police on the evening of November 6 in the Ueno Bank case. He arrived at the police investigations department with a lawyer after prosecutors ordered his detention, The Rio Times reports.

Under Prosecutor's Office Resolution No. 7 of November 6, Carvallo was to be held in a specialized police unit until he was summoned to provide explanations. The decision was issued as part of criminal case No. 92/2026, titled “Santiago Peña Palacios and Others, Abuse of Trust and Others.”

At the same time, prosecutors did not state which specific crimes Carvallo may formally be charged with. The full text of the charges has not been released, and the date when he will be summoned to provide explanations has not been announced.

Ueno Bank case

Carvallo headed Paraguay's Central Bank from 2023 and resigned on November 3. Earlier, he led Financiera Ueno, the entity that preceded Ueno Bank. This week, the Central Bank took control of Ueno Bank after a solvency crisis.

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Opposition lawmakers, including senators Rafael Filizzola and Esperanza Martínez, expanded a criminal complaint to name Carvallo, banking supervisor Holger Insfrán, and members of the central bank's board. They are asking for an examination of whether the supervisory authority responded to the bank's problems in a timely manner and whether state institutions misled others or acted in collusion when placing funds in the bank.

These allegations are set out in the opposition lawmakers' complaint and are not court findings.

State funds and bonds

Paraguay's Ministry of Economy and Finance said that on July 31, 2025, the state pension fund Caja Fiscal placed 1 trillion guaraníes in five-year savings certificates at four banks. Ueno Bank received 250 billion guaraníes, or about $41 million, after offering an annual rate of 12.35%.

In March 2026, Ueno Bank issued five-year bonds worth $350 million with a 6.70% coupon. The issue was made under Rule 144A and Regulation S and governed by New York State law. The source does not report what the consequences will be for holders of these bonds.

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