In Australia, a man has filed a claim in the Supreme Court of Victoria against former Australian Football League players Dion Prestia and Steven May. The claim is related to an alleged brawl that took place on December 26, 2024, in the coastal town of Sorrento on the Mornington Peninsula. This was reported by ABC News.

Injury claim

The plaintiff claims he was assaulted and is seeking compensation for injuries. According to ABC, the claimed damages may include the costs of medical treatment. The man's name has been suppressed by the court, while documents containing the precise details of the claim have not yet been made public.

During a procedural hearing in the Supreme Court on Friday, lawyers confirmed that two more defendants would be added to the civil case alongside Prestia and May. According to ABC, the civil claim is unlikely to proceed to trial before the criminal proceedings are completed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous charges

Prestia and May were previously charged over an alleged street altercation with another group of people in Sorrento. Those charges were dropped in May 2026. Prestia was charged with negligently causing serious injury and affray, while May was charged with affray.

Following the incident, two men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both athletes had previously categorically denied involvement in the alleged incident.

Dion Prestia played 254 matches for Richmond and Gold Coast and won three AFL premierships. Steven May played 251 matches for Melbourne and Gold Coast and was part of Melbourne's 2021 premiership-winning team.

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