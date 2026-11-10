Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder joined the supervisory board of the Russian company Hyperglobus, which operates the Globus hypermarket chain in Russia, in October. Globus’s main shareholder, Thomas Bruch, explained the appointment of the 82-year-old Schröder by the need for additional expert consultations, Meduza reports.

After his appointment, Schröder visited a Globus hypermarket in Moscow and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the leader of the aggressor state, on Putin’s birthday. According to the outlet, Putin learned about the former politician’s arrival from media reports and invited him to a meeting.

Business expansion in Russia

Hyperglobus operates 21 hypermarkets in Russia. According to the company’s financial statements, its revenue grew from 119.6 billion rubles in 2021 to 165.6 billion rubles in 2025, while net profit rose from 4.2 billion to 7.4 billion rubles.

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Since January 1, 2025, the Russian business has operated separately from Globus’s European structure, although they have the same shareholders. At the end of September, Hyperglobus announced plans to invest 4 billion rubles in building a 24,000-square-meter hypermarket in Zelenograd. The company also confirmed that it is considering other sites for new stores and developing the Globus Lavka format, which combines a ready-to-eat food store and a café.

Ties with Russian authorities

Russia, an aggressor state, applies a temporary management mechanism to the assets of certain foreign companies. In November, Putin placed Metro’s Russian business under such management. Earlier, similar decisions affected, among others, Auchan and Leroy Merlin.

According to Meduza, Hyperglobus participates in tenders announced by the Kremlin enterprise, which is part of the Russian presidential administration. German broadcaster ARD also found that a Globus hypermarket in Balashikha funds the local organization Volunteers of Balashikha, which collects humanitarian aid for Russian military personnel involved in the war against Ukraine. Hyperglobus’s press service did not deny cooperation with this organization.

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