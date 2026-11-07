In Nigeria, former Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi said that late President Muhammadu Buhari had promised in writing to support his candidacy ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries in 2022. According to Amaechi, Buhari did not fulfil that promise, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Statement about a written promise

Speaking on The Situation Room programme on Mainland 98.3 FM radio, Amaechi called trusting Buhari his first mistake during the primaries. He said the then-president advised him not to campaign and assured him that he would announce him as his candidate.

Amaechi said Buhari put this assurance in writing. However, he did not show the document or specify when exactly it had been drawn up. The former minister said he would publish the document when he writes a book.

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APC primaries in 2022

At the APC primaries held in Abuja in June 2022, Bola Tinubu defeated 13 other contenders. He received 1,271 votes, while Amaechi came second with 316 votes. Then-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo came third with 235 votes.

Amaechi also said that Tinubu used appeals to religious identity during the party's internal race. He claims that a Muslim Yoruba delegation met with governors in the country's northwest and urged them to support Tinubu because of their shared faith. Amaechi did not name the members of the delegation or provide evidence of such talks.

According to Amaechi, he does not intend to ask Catholic leaders to campaign among believers for him. He believes that campaigns built on religious identity can divide Nigerians.

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