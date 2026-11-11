In Islamabad, Pakistan, former federal minister for communications Asad Mahmood failed to appear on November 10 in response to a summons from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a case concerning alleged irregularities in appointments at Pakistan Post. Mahmood is the son of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

NAB is investigating the case

Mahmood was to appear before the NAB investigation team at 11:00 to explain his position regarding 4,252 appointments at Pakistan Post made during his tenure as minister in 2022–2023. This was reported by Dawn.

According to the NAB summons, the Establishment Division authorized recruitment for 3,938 positions at Pakistan Post, but 4,252 people were allegedly appointed. Of these, 2,646 appointments were allegedly made to positions that had already been abolished, contrary to the directives of the cabinet committee.

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What allegations are being examined

NAB is also examining allegations that employees were appointed on a permanent basis, although they had been recommended for contracts. According to the investigation, this may have created an additional financial burden for Pakistan Post.

Other allegations being considered by the bureau include the possible use of forged documents, the employment of candidates who exceeded the age limit, and violations of the residence-based quota. Possible political connections of certain selected candidates are also being examined.

A senior NAB official did not disclose the bureau's next steps, citing new rules under which details of investigations cannot be shared with the media before a relevant court ruling. According to Dawn, in such cases the bureau usually sends a second and third notice before possible coercive measures, including arrest.

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