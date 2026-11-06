Former South African Environment Minister Dion George said he is ready to support international economic pressure, including a tourism boycott, if Minister David Maynier does not sign a ban on the establishment of new facilities for keeping lions in captivity. As Daily Maverick reports, the former minister also intends to join a campaign in the United Kingdom to ban imports of hunting trophies.

George believes that Maynier is delaying the signing of the document, which, according to the publication, was unanimously approved by all nine provinces of the National Council of Provinces in March. He suggested that the reason may be political pressure within the Democratic Alliance, but provided no evidence of this.

Ban on new facilities

In June 2025, the ministry then headed by George submitted to the National Council of Provinces a draft ban on new facilities for keeping lions in captivity. Its purpose was to prevent the expansion of the industry while the government implements the decision adopted in March 2024 to end the commercial keeping of lions in captivity.

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That same year, the department maintained a zero quota for exports of lion bones. On October 20 and 21, the South African Predator Association, SAPA, applied to the High Court in Pretoria, seeking a review of the quota issue. A decision in the case is still pending.

Positions of the parties

George called breeding lions for their bones unacceptable and said tourists should consider whether they want to spend money in a country where such practices exist. He also said he seeks to make the issue of hunting captive-bred lions a subject of political debate ahead of the 2029 general election.

The office of Agriculture Minister Willie Aucamp rejected George's claims of pressure to transfer the regulation of commercially bred wild animals to the agricultural department, calling them unfounded. SAPA said it supports stricter standards, a national lion register and regular inspections of facilities, but opposes a complete ban. The association estimates that such facilities may hold between 8,000 and 12,000 lions.

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