Former Labour Minister Hubertus Heil has officially announced his candidacy for one of the co-chair positions of the Social Democratic Party. Elections for the entire SPD leadership are to take place in mid-January at the federal party conference in Bremen.

Heil announced his decision in a letter to the party’s state branches and its executive board. According to Tagesschau, the letter is available to the ARD capital studio. Heil said that he wants to devote all his energy and attention to the work of party co-chair. In his view, the SPD must continue to shape the country’s development, while visible parties with clear platforms are needed for an effective government and democracy.

Separation of positions

Heil’s nomination comes amid a long-running debate within the SPD about separating positions in the party leadership and the federal government. The current party co-chair, Lars Klingbeil, is simultaneously finance minister and vice chancellor.

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The party conference may consider proposals under which the position of federal SPD chair could not be combined with a ministerial post in the government. One such draft states that party leadership and work in government positions must be clearly separated in order to restore programmatic trust in the workers’ party.

Platform and candidates

Heil said he wants to develop a new platform together with the party. His priorities include affordable living for families, reliable incomes, equal opportunities, fair pay and working conditions. He also advocates strengthening democracy, restoring trust, enhancing public safety, continued support for Ukraine, and the peaceful settlement of conflicts.

Heil became the first official candidate for the position of SPD co-chair. Klingbeil has not yet withdrawn from the election. Saar Minister-President Anke Rehlinger, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and SPD parliamentary group leader Matthias Miersch said they would not run. The source gives the best chances for the co-chair position to Manuela Schwesig, who has not yet announced her decision. Franziska Giffey and Manja Schüle are also mentioned as possible co-chairs alongside Heil.

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