Former Romanian Defense Minister Radu Miruță said that on August 20, 2026, Russia — an aggressor state — announced flight restrictions over an area of the Black Sea shortly after he ordered Romanian F-16 fighters to attack an explosive-laden sea drone near the Neptun Deep gas project. He said this in an interview with the Controverse podcast, published on November 24.

As AeroTime reports, the Russian notice introducing the restrictions came after the decision to deploy the fighters had already been made. According to Miruță, ignoring the restrictions could have provoked a military response from Moscow, but the Kremlin did not react.

Operation near the gas platform

Romania’s Ministry of National Defense reported on August 20 that at approximately 06:28 local time, a commercial vessel detected a drifting sea drone near the Neptun Alpha production platform. The object was in Romania’s exclusive economic zone, approximately 148 kilometers east of Constanța.

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Two F-16s were scrambled to intercept it. One of the fighters fired its onboard cannon and hit the drone, but did not destroy it completely. Later, a Romanian Navy explosive ordnance disposal team aboard a coast guard vessel neutralized the device. An inspection confirmed that it contained an explosive charge.

Authority and security

Miruță said that the military had warned him that the operation could exceed legal limits because the platform is located outside Romania’s territorial waters. According to him, hundreds of people were working at the facility. That day, an operational group at the Defense Ministry requested that command authority be transferred from NATO to the Romanian military.

Neptun Deep is a joint project of OMV Petrom and Romgaz, with each company holding a 50% stake, while OMV Petrom is the operator. The Neptun Alpha platform was installed in July 2026, and gas production is scheduled to begin in 2027. Nine days before the incident, Romanian divers neutralized two drifting Gerbera drones near the project perimeter.

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