In the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — Moscow’s Tagansky District Court handed former minister Mikhail Abyzov a combined sentence of 14 years in prison. The court found the 54-year-old Abyzov guilty of fraud related to investments in the U.S. high-tech solar energy company Alion Energy, The Moscow Times reports.

Investments in Alion Energy

According to the publication, the court found Abyzov guilty of fraud involving an unnamed entity in connection with investments in Alion Energy. Other reports identified this entity as the state-owned Russian Venture Company.

Prosecutors said that Abyzov, together with two business partners, misled the Russian Venture Company into continuing investments in Alion Energy. According to the prosecution, $5 million was embezzled in this way.

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Abyzov denied the charges. He maintained that he himself suffered financial losses because of the failed project and continued investing his own funds in Alion Energy after the alleged embezzlement.

Previous sentence and fine

The former minister was already serving a 12-year sentence imposed in 2023. At that time, he was found guilty of fraud involving two Siberian energy companies, creating an organized criminal group, illegal business activities and bribery.

Taking the previous sentence into account, the court imposed a combined sentence of 14 years in prison on Abyzov. The report does not specify how many years of imprisonment are directly attributable to the new case. He was also fined 80.1 million rubles, estimated in the report at approximately $968,200, banned from holding public office for three years, and stripped of state awards. The verdict may be appealed.

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